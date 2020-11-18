Two civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security personnel in J-K's Pulwama

Two civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a team of security force personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The ultras lobbed the grenade at security personnel in Kakapora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. Two civilians sustained splinter injuries in the explosion, the official said, adding they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said..