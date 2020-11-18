Left Menu
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:36 IST
Woman duped of Rs 2.25 lakh by 'friend' from matrimonial site

A case has been registered against a Delhi-based man for allegedly cheating and robbing a woman of Rs 2.25 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the 42-year-old victim, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had befriended the accused on a matrimonial site and met him at a hotel on Wardha Road on November 8.

When the victim was resting in the hotel room, the accused allegedly stole her debit card, withdrew Rs 1 lakh from the ATM and also transferred Rs 40,000 to his bank account, an official said. He later decamped with her gold ornaments, mobile phone and Rs 12,000 cash, he said.

On releasing that she had been robbed, the woman lodged a complaint and a case of cheating and theft has been registered at Sonegaon police station, the official added..

