The ATM van was subsequently found abandoned at Kalyan Phata on November 14, and cash of over Rs 2.3 crore was recovered from it and the vehicle was also seized. The police later traced the driver Rohit Baban Aru to Ahmednagar and also nabbed his associates Akshay Prabhakar Mohite and Chandrakant alias Babusha Gulab Gaikwad.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:50 IST
Maha: Three arrested for cash van robbery in Virar

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly decamping with a cash van containing Rs 4.25 crore from near an ATM in Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The police have also recovered most the cash stolen by the van driver, who drove away with the money when other employees of the company were loading cash in the ATM on November 12, deputy commissioner of police Vasai Sanjay Patil said.

An offence under section 381 of the IPC was registered against the accused driver and teams from Arnala Sagri and Virar police stations along with the crime branch carried out a joint operation to hunt him down, the official said. The ATM van was subsequently found abandoned at Kalyan Phata on November 14, and cash of over Rs 2.3 crore was recovered from it and the vehicle was also seized.

The police later traced the driver Rohit Baban Aru to Ahmednagar and also nabbed his associates Akshay Prabhakar Mohite and Chandrakant alias Babusha Gulab Gaikwad. The police have managed to recover over Rs 4.22 crore from the accused and have seized a van, a motorcycle and a mobile phone totally valued at Rs 6,50,000, it was stated.

