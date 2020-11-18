Left Menu
Kerala: VK Ebrahim Kunju approaches Vigilance Court for bail

Former PWD Minister and IUML MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju approached the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha for bail. He submitted a bail application there.

Updated: 18-11-2020 20:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, Vigilance submitted a custody application seeking four days of custody.

Earlier today, he was arrested by the Vigilance department in the Palarivattom flyover scam case. (ANI)

