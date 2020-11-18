Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stolen 13th century bronze idols of Lord Rama, Lakshman, Sita recovered in UK handed over to TN

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel on Wednesday handed over 13th century bronze idols of Lord Rama, Lakshman and goddess Sita to the Tamil Nadu government at the ASI headquarters here, restituting the artifacts which were stolen over 20 years ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:49 IST
Stolen 13th century bronze idols of Lord Rama, Lakshman, Sita recovered in UK handed over to TN

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel on Wednesday handed over 13th century bronze idols of Lord Rama, Lakshman and goddess Sita to the Tamil Nadu government at the ASI headquarters here, restituting the artifacts which were stolen over 20 years ago. On September 15, London Metropolitan Police had handed over the statues to the High Commission of India after they were recovered. Patel had attended the event via video link as the chief guest.

On Wednesday, Patel congratulated the High Commission of India, thanked the London Metropolitan Police and also the Tamil Nadu government's idol wing for their excellent work in restitution of these statues. He praised the positive role played by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), especially over the last six years, in getting back the masterpieces of the country's cultural heritage. In August last year, the High Commission of India, London, was informed by India Pride Project that four antique idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman, were stolen from a temple built in Vijayanagara period in Tamil Nadu and smuggled out of India, may be to the United Kingdom. "Since 1976, we have recovered 53 artefacts from different countries, out of which 40 have been brought back since 2014. Despite the artefacts being ours, we have to undergo long legal procedures to get them. The state governments to which the artefacts are returned have to take responsibility that these incidents do not recur. The safety and security of these artefacts are essential," Patel said. He said luckily the photo documentation of these three metal sculptures was done in June 1958 at Sri Rajagopal Vishnu Temple in Anandamangalam in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, so they could be identified readily.

Once the idols were verified with relevant records, the matter was taken up with the Art and Antique Unit of the London Metropolitan Police as well as the idol wing of Tamil Nadu police, the minister said. The Idol wing of Tamil Nadu police sent a comprehensive report confirming that the theft took place on November 23-24, 1978, and later criminals were also caught, a statement from the ministry said.

Based on the photo, these statues were examined. The idol wing of Tamil Nadu police also provided the expert opinion about the match of the idol with IFP photo archive. A detailed report was sent to the Indian High Commission in London. The Art and Antique Unit of the London Metropolitan Police probed the matter and based on information and documents provided to them, contacted the owner of the statue and conveyed the Mission's request to return the statue as it appeared, prima facie, to be a stolen idol from a temple in India. Subsequently, the Metropolitan Police handed over these statues to the High Commission of India..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha DGP virtually appears in High Court in minor's gangrape case

Director General of Police DGP Abhay Wednesday virtually appeared before the Orissa High Court in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the state capital. The DGP submitted an affidavit and the status report of investigat...

US charges against former Mexican general are dropped

A US judge on Wednesday granted the governments request to drop the drug trafficking and money laundering case against former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico. Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme told a ju...

Indian Navy gets ninth Poseidon 8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft from the US

The Indian Navy on Wednesday received the first of the four Poseidon 8I maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the US under a USD 1.1 billion deal, official sources said. The aircraft, equipped with the latest sens...

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday faced opposition calls to resign after her agriculture minister stepped down over an illegal order by the government to cull the countrys farmed mink.The government is facing its bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020