Computer Baba granted bail by court in Indore in attempt to attack with sword case

Former minister Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba was granted bail by a Court in Indore on Wednesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:32 IST
Computer Baba granted bail by court in Indore in attempt to attack with sword case
Computer Baba's lawyer Vibhor Khandelwal speaking to ANI on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

He was arrested for allegedly attempting to attack a person with a sword.

Speaking to ANI, Computer Baba's lawyer Vibhor Khandelwal said, "The offence was registered at Aerodrome police station under section 452, 323 and 294/506. He was given bail in that today by the court of ADJ Shahabuddin Hashmi on a surety of Rs 25,000." "He should have been released but one more offence is registered against him which is a bailable offence," the lawyer said.

Yesterday one more case was registered against Computer Baba regarding assault at Gandhi Nagar police station. The lawyer further said, "He (Computer Baba) was arrested under section 151 from November 8 to 16. The High Court on November 15 had directed to release him on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 but the Superintendent of Jail refused to accept it. After that, we got information that on November 16 he was arrested in two other sections. In both these cases, he is got bail now but still, he is in jail regarding the case under section 151."

"Tomorrow there is hearing in Divisional bench," the lawyer added. Yesterday, the bail application of Computer Baba, was rejected by a court here in the case related to him attempting to attack a person with a sword, and he was sent to judicial remand till November 28.

District Prosecution Officer Akram Shaikh had said a special court granted him bail in another case of obstructing official work during the demolition of his illegal ashram in Indore. (ANI)

