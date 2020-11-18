Left Menu
Pakistan army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan army violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, the officials said. An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, they said.

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire twice on Wednesday and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

"Around 6:10 pm today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch district," a defence spokesperson said. Pakistan troops have violated ceasefire 37 times this month.  Earlier, Pakistani Rangers also violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and hamlets along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, the officials said.  The cross-border firing in the border outpost areas of Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam started around 9.10 pm on Tuesday, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said.

It continued till early morning. On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan army violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, the officials said.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, they said. On September 2, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and the International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3,168 in 2019. The highest 427 ceasefire violations took place in September followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said, adding that July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April (387 each), May (382), February (366) and January (367).

