Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former U.S. Green Beret soldier pleads guilty to Russian spy conspiracy

The document says Debbins began meeting with Russian intelligence officers while visiting Russia in 1996, while he was still participating in the ROTC military training program at his U.S. university. Prosecutors said that over time, Debbins provided Russian spies with information about the chemical and Special Forces units where he served.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:11 IST
Former U.S. Green Beret soldier pleads guilty to Russian spy conspiracy
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

A one-time officer in the elite U.S. Green Beret special forces unit has pleaded guilty to charges he conspired to provide American defense secrets to Russian spies, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia, said that former Green Beret captain Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins, 45, a Minnesota native whose mother was born in Russia, conspired over 14 years to provide agents of an unspecified Russian spy service with U.S. defense information. Sentencing was set for Feb. 26, 2021, according to the court docket.

Prosecutors said that from 1998 to 2005, Debbins was on active duty as an officer in the U.S. Army, serving first in chemical defense units and later in the elite U.S. Army Special Forces unit known as the Green Berets. Russian intelligence agents encouraged him to join and pursue a Special Forces career, where he served as a captain, prosecutors said. Lawyers for Debbins did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A statement of facts filed by both prosecutors and the defendant said Debbins first developed an interest in Russia due to his mother's heritage and first visited the country aged 19. The statement says that during one of his early visits to Chelyabinsk, a Russian city with a nearby air base, Debbins met his wife, whose father was a Russian military officer. The document says Debbins began meeting with Russian intelligence officers while visiting Russia in 1996, while he was still participating in the ROTC military training program at his U.S. university.

Prosecutors said that over time, Debbins provided Russian spies with information about the chemical and Special Forces units where he served. In 2008, after leaving active duty service, Debbins gave the Russians classified information about his previous activities while deployed with the Special Forces, and about former special forces colleagues, prosecutors said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Ambassador meets Nepal Army chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indias Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations. The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the...

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020