Two Pakistani soldiers killed in anti-terror operation in South Waziristan district

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an anti-terror operation in a tribal district bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday, police said

The incident happened at Push Ziarat area in South Waziristan district when some unidentified terrorists started firing indiscriminately at a Pakistani Army convoy, which was on a routine patrol

Two soldiers, identified as Havaldar Matloob and Sepoy Suleman, were killed in the attack, police said. South Waziristan is one of the areas where the Pakistan Army has been battling militants linked to the Taliban and Al-Qaeda for more than a decade.