Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mother-of-five steers new course as Gaza's first woman taxi driver

For Naela Abu Jibba, a mother of five who lives and works in the Gaza Strip, taking the road less travelled has become a way of life. The first woman taxi driver in the Islamist-run Palestinian territory, the 39-year-old has become a target of sexist jibes about her abilities behind the wheel - but they pale into irrelevance beside the gratitude of her all-female clientele.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:21 IST
Mother-of-five steers new course as Gaza's first woman taxi driver
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

For Naela Abu Jibba, a mother of five who lives and works in the Gaza Strip, taking the road less travelled has become a way of life.

The first woman taxi driver in the Islamist-run Palestinian territory, the 39-year-old has become a target of sexist jibes about her abilities behind the wheel - but they pale into irrelevance beside the gratitude of her all-female clientele. "I get lots of offensive (social media) comments, but the encouraging comments are far greater," she said. "Some say this is a job for men, others say we (women) cause accidents, when the fact is, women are calmer and more careful drivers than men."

Many of her passengers, who must book her service in advance, feel calmer too being driven by her than by men. "When a woman exits a hair-dresser shop, going to a party dressed and wearing makeup she feels better riding with a woman," Abu Jibba said.

Client Abu Ateila, 28, agreed. "We feel more comfortable," she told Reuters. Abu Jibba, who has a degree in community service, started her taxi business after failing to find work. Gaza's unemployment rate stands at 49%, with hardship deepened by border restrictions that Israel and Egypt, citing security concerns, have long maintained.

So far, her off-white Kia, which she drives while wearing a headscarf and COVID-19 mask, is the only car bearing her Al-Mukhtara (Chieftain) taxi service's livery. But she hopes to expand her business once the pandemic, which has caused Gaza residents to cut down on their travel and social activities, ends. The territory of two million people has reported more than 12,000 cases and 56 deaths.

"My dream is to have an Al-Mukhtara fleet," Abu Jibba said. (Editing by Jeffrey Heller and John Stonestreet)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

NDB and India sign USD 500m for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Transit System Project

The Government of India, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited and the New Development BankNDB today signed a loan agreement for lending USD 500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meer...

Indian players will feel extra pressure without Kohli in Tests: Ponting

India will not be clear in their own mind about their batting order after the departure of talismanic captain Virat Kohli at the end of first Test Down Under, feels Australian great Ricky Ponting. The 32-year-old Kohli has been granted pate...

COVID-19: 36 new cases, one more death in UP's Shamli district

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 and one more death have been recorded in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. The new cases of the infection were detected on Wednesday evening, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said,...

Around 1.4 lakh people apply for 147 Sebi jobs

Around 1.4 lakh people have applied for 147 senior officers post at capital markets regulator Sebi. The regulator, in March, had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up the headcount for faster and more effec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020