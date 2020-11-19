Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmakers criticise choice of UK cyber security HQ

GCHQ is the body which gathers communications from around the world to identify and disrupt threats to Britain. Its criticisms included "an arbitrary timetable, faulty criteria, ignored warnings, an absurd weighting mechanism, unjustified score changes, a ‘no-hoper’ alternative and, finally, the Principal Accounting Officer being overruled." The Nova building, part of which houses the NCSC, was named Britain's ugliest building in 2017 by competition judges who criticised its angular form and red spire as an assault on the senses and a hideous mess. Johnson said in a written statement to parliament: "Nova South met all the key criteria required by government ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:00 IST
Lawmakers criticise choice of UK cyber security HQ

Britain's GCHQ spying agency ignored evidence and broke its budget in choosing an expensive central London headquarters for a newly created cyber security centre, a report by a committee of lawmakers said on Thursday. The National Cyber Security Centre, the body charged with protecting the nation from cyber attacks, was opened in 2017 by Queen Elizabeth at a towering glass building in the heart of London's regenerated Victoria area.

An investigation into the procurement of the office by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) found GCHQ prioritised image over cost, set inappropriate selection criteria and then changed those criteria without justification. "Even disregarding the faulty criteria, it is clear that GCHQ selected Nova South against all the evidence," said an ISC statement by lawmakers Kevan Jones and Stewart Hosie.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government acknowledged there were lessons to be learned from the process, but defended its selection. The ISC scrutinises the work of Britain's intelligence agencies. GCHQ is the body which gathers communications from around the world to identify and disrupt threats to Britain.

Its criticisms included "an arbitrary timetable, faulty criteria, ignored warnings, an absurd weighting mechanism, unjustified score changes, a ‘no-hoper’ alternative and, finally, the Principal Accounting Officer being overruled." The Nova building, part of which houses the NCSC, was named Britain's ugliest building in 2017 by competition judges who criticised its angular form and red spire as an assault on the senses and a hideous mess.

Johnson said in a written statement to parliament: "Nova South met all the key criteria required by government ... A further contributing factor to its selection was its availability which allowed the NCSC to be established at pace."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges

U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens foreign policy aide on Thursday urged an end to fighting in north Ethiopia, where federal troops are battling rebels and pushing towards the regional capital.A two-week-old war in the Tigray region has killed...

Imposition of fines proportionately small in areas hit by rise in COVID-19 cases: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that imposition of fines, for violating COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing masks, was proportionately small in areas where the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise. Referring to t...

Pakistan's new social media rules draw criticism

Pakistan has notified new social media rules that have placed all internet service providers on par with social media companies, drawing a sharp reaction from stakeholders as well as digital rights activists who have termed them as draconia...

Prez greets citizens on eve of Chhath Puja

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja and asked them to celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020