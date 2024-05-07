Left Menu

Qatar says Hamas response to truce proposal is positive

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 04:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 04:03 IST
Qatar says Hamas response to truce proposal is positive

Hamas sent on Monday to mediators its response to a truce proposal which could be described as positive, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said early on Tuesday.

A Qatari delegation will head to Cairo on Tuesday to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas through the mediators, Majed Al-Ansari added in a statement. Qatar, which alongside Egypt and the United States has played a mediation role in the talks, said it hoped the negotiations would culminate in an agreement for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024