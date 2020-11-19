UK-Canada trade talks are at an advanced stage, says UK PM's spokesman

UK-Canada trade talks are at an advanced stage, says UK PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:08 IST
Talks between Britain and Canada on a continuity trade deal are at an advanced stage and are progressing well, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
"We're committed to securing a continuity trade deal with Canada before the end of the transition period. Talks are at an advanced stage and are progressing well," the spokesman told reporters.
