Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Boy murdered to cover up accident case; 2 arrested

The two accused - Omprakash Sahu (35) and his brother-in-law Shiv Kumar Sahu (48) - have been arrested and Sahu's 17-year-old son has been detained, they said. The charred body of the victim was found floating in a pond in Boriya village here on November 16 following which a special team of police was constituted to conduct a probe into the case, Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:23 IST
C'garh: Boy murdered to cover up accident case; 2 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons have allegedly killed a 13-year-old boy to escape police action in connection with an accident in which the victim was injured in Chhattigarh's Bemetara district, police said on Thursday. The two accused - Omprakash Sahu (35) and his brother-in-law Shiv Kumar Sahu (48) - have been arrested and Sahu's 17-year-old son has been detained, they said.

The charred body of the victim was found floating in a pond in Boriya village here on November 16 following which a special team of police was constituted to conduct a probe into the case, Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said. The victim was a native of the nearby Khurusbod village. He had gone 'missing' on November 9 and his family lodged a police complaint the next day, the official said.

Based on suspicion, the police questioned Omprakash who confessed to have committed the crime, Patel said. He said on November 9 evening, the victim received grievous injuries when a tractor driven by Omprakash's son hit him. Fearing police action, Omprakash, instead of taking the victim to hospital, hid him at a nearby place.

Later, he called up his brother-in-law and the duo took the victim to Boriya village where they allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze, the official said. They then tied the body with cement poles and threw it in the pond to cover up the crime, he said.

Omprakash and his brother-in-law were arrested on Wednesday and his son, a juvenile, was detained, he said. A case has been registered in this connection under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's year-on-year jobless numbers jump 34% in October

The number of people registered as unemployed in Portugal was 34.5 higher in October from a year ago due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with the tourism-dependent Algarve region suffering the hardest blow, official data showed o...

Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges

U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens foreign policy aide on Thursday urged an end to fighting in north Ethiopia, where federal troops are battling rebels and pushing towards the regional capital.A two-week-old war in the Tigray region has killed...

Imposition of fines proportionately small in areas hit by rise in COVID-19 cases: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that imposition of fines, for violating COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing masks, was proportionately small in areas where the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise. Referring to t...

Pakistan's new social media rules draw criticism

Pakistan has notified new social media rules that have placed all internet service providers on par with social media companies, drawing a sharp reaction from stakeholders as well as digital rights activists who have termed them as draconia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020