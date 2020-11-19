Woman IT firm employee jumps to death from office building in Hyderabad

A 21-year-old woman employee of an IT services firm allegedly died by suicide in Secunderabad here on Thursday, police said. The woman allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of her office building between 9.30 am and 9.40 am and died on the spot, they said.

The exact reason for taking the extreme step is not known, they added. The woman's parents told reporters thatthey got a phone call from her office informing them about the incident and it was not clear how this happened.

"She had recently completed her training and enrolled as an employee. This morning our daughter told us she needed to get to the office early," the wailing parents said.

Police said they registered a case and further investigations were on..