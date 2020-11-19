Left Menu
Computer Baba granted bail by Indore court in all former cases, will be released today, says Lawyer

Former minister Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba was granted bail by a Court in Indore on Thursday in connection with an assault case.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:08 IST
Computer Baba's lawyer Vibhor Khandelwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former minister Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba was granted bail by a Court in Indore on Thursday in connection with an assault case. He will be released from jail today, said his lawyer Vibhor Khandelwal.

"Former Minister Namdev Tyagi was again presented in court today. Baba also got bail from the court in the case of assault registered at Gandhi Nagar police station, and now he has been given bail in all the cases against him and will be released by the evening," said Khandelwal. "Information has also come out of a case against Baba in Bhopal, which is under Section 188 and is a bailable offense," he added.

Computer baba aka Namdev Das Tyagi was earlier arrested for allegedly attempting to attack a person with a sword. Yesterday, Baba was given bail in an alleged sword attack case by the Indore court of ADJ Shahabuddin Hashmi on a surety of Rs 25,000, in the offence registered at Aerodrome police station under section 452, 323, and 294/506.

But another case was registered against Computer Baba in connection with an assault at Gandhi Nagar police station in which he was granted bail today. On November 17, the bail application of Computer Baba was rejected by a court here in the case related to him attempting to attack a person with a sword, and he was sent to judicial remand till November 28.

District Prosecution Officer Akram Shaikh had said a special court granted him bail in another case of obstructing official work during the demolition of his illegal ashram in Indore. (ANI)

