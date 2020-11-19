Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imposition of fines proportionately small in areas hit by rise in COVID-19 cases: HC to AAP govt

Referring to the fines imposed, FIRs lodged and arrests made for violation of national directives for COVID-19 management, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad questioned the Delhi government's monitoring and marshalling efforts. The high court noted that only five arrests were made in the entire city between September 7 to November 16 for violating the norms and in south and south west Delhi, which were mainly hit by rise in COVID-19 infections, "the fines imposed for non-adherence was proportionately very small".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:14 IST
Imposition of fines proportionately small in areas hit by rise in COVID-19 cases: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that imposition of fines, for violating COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing masks, was proportionately small in areas where the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise. Referring to the fines imposed, FIRs lodged and arrests made for violation of national directives for COVID-19 management, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad questioned the Delhi government's monitoring and marshalling efforts.

The high court noted that only five arrests were made in the entire city between September 7 to November 16 for violating the norms and in south and south west Delhi, which were mainly hit by rise in COVID-19 infections, "the fines imposed for non-adherence was proportionately very small". The bench, during the hearing, also said the fines being imposed -- Rs 500 for first violation and Rs 1,000 for every subsequent violation -- did not appear to be a deterrent.   The bench said any action that the government takes has to act as a deterrent so that people are more cautious and adhere to the norms.

However, as the administration was "lax" with regard to enforcing the norms, like wearing masks, people who were staying indoors and were being extremely cautious were getting infected due to the actions of those who were not careful. "What kind of monitoring and marshalling are you doing," the bench asked the Delhi government while hearing a PIL by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results. Delhi government, in its status report filed through additional standing counsel Satyakam, told the court that multi-organisational mobile teams have been constituted to enforce the COVID-19 norms and citizens found violating it were fined and a total of Rs 11.79 crore was collected between September 7 to November 16.

It also told the bench that during the same period Delhi Police, which was also challaning citizens for violating the behavioural norms, collected Rs 26 crore from fines. It further told the court that the enforcement teams were constituted to supplement the police which was primarily tasked with challaning citizens for violating the norms.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motivated to perform better, says Delhi policewoman who got promoted for tracing missing kids

Delhi Police head constable Seema Dhaka who is now an Assistant Sub-Inspector after getting an out-of-turn promotion for her contribution in tracing and reuniting 76 missing children with their families, on Thursday said the recognition has...

Sri Lankan courts ban LTTE commemoration events

Two Sri Lankan courts have banned events commemorating LTTE cadres, who died during a 30-year armed campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces. The magistrates courts of Vavuniya and Mannar have issued restrainin...

Court defers hearing on CBI plea for ‘paedophile’ engineer’s custody to Nov 24

A Banda court on Thursday deferred again the hearing on a CBI plea for the custody of an engineer arrested for allegedly exploiting children sexually and selling videos and photographs of the nefarious acts on the darknet to paedophiles acr...

Sweden finds coronavirus in mink industry workers

Swedens health agency said on Thursday a number of people who work in the mink industry had tested positive for the coronavirus.Authorities are analysing virus from the infected people and from infected minks to see if there is a link betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020