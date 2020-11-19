Left Menu
Family robbed at knifepoint; valuables worth lakhs stolen

The armed accused entered the home of Shrimant Tukaram Khatke in Wadigodri village, threatened the family at knifepoint, before fleeing with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh, an official said. While two of the accused had entered the house, two others stood guard outside and kept the neighbours at bay, he said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:13 IST
Four unidentified men broke into a home and decamped with valuables worth Rs 21 lakh at a village in Ambad tehsil of Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Thursday. The armed accused entered the home of Shrimant Tukaram Khatke in Wadigodri village, threatened the family at knifepoint, before fleeing with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh, an official said.

While two of the accused had entered the house, two others stood guard outside and kept the neighbours at bay, he said. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused and further probe is underway, the official added.

