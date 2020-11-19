Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyover case: VACB seeks formation of medical board to assess Ex-Min's health

The agency said his custodial interrogation is quite inevitable for the proper investigation in the interest of justice. Opposing the bail plea by Kunju, the VACB said being a public servant, he had carried out criminal conspiracy with three other accused and as a result an illegal administrative sanction order was issued by then PWD secretary T O Sooraj, to start the construction of the flyover violating rules.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:18 IST
Flyover case: VACB seeks formation of medical board to assess Ex-Min's health

The VACB on Thursday sought the constitution of a medical board to assess the health of former minister and IUML MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju arrested by it in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule. The counsel for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) made the submission before the Court of the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Muvattupuzha, during the hearing of bail plea by Kunju and the application seeking his four-day custody sought by it.

The VACB submitted that the health condition of the former public works department minister, currently treated at a private hospital here for myeloma, a type of cancer, should be evaluated and sought formation of the medical board. Kunju was arrested at the hospital on Wednesday, eight months after he was arraigned as accused in the corruption case relating to the construction of the Palarivattom flyover in the city.

The Court, which heard the bail plea moved by Kunju and the application filed by the VACB seeking his custody, posted the matter for November 24. The agency said his custodial interrogation is quite inevitable for the proper investigation in the interest of justice.

Opposing the bail plea by Kunju, the VACB said being a public servant, he had carried out criminal conspiracy with three other accused and as a result an illegal administrative sanction order was issued by then PWD secretary T O Sooraj, to start the construction of the flyover violating rules. In a report submitted in the court, the VACB said Kunju, in has capacity as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd, illegally sanctioned an amount of over Rs 8.25 crore as mobilization advance to first accused Sumeet Goyal.

Goyal is the contractor representing M/s RDS Projects Ltd which built the now-defunct flyover. The investigating agency stated that as a result of the conspiracy hatched among the accused persons, Goyal compromised the quality and quantity of materials and built the flyover in a substandard manner jeopardising public safety.

The flyover still remains unusable and stands as 'symbol of mass corruption' and sheer misuse of public money, it said. It further submitted that the probe revealed that the public exchequer had sustained a loss of Rs 13.45 crores in the construction of bridge.

With Rs 85.41 lakh being the interest on mobilization advance the first accused illegally gained corresponding gain in the construction of the flyover in connivance with the accused public servants including Kunju and others. Seeking the custody of the IUML leader, the agency submitted that he was involved in the case and has lot of information at his personal knowledge which can be extracted during the custodial interrogation with the other witnesses and records.

Subsequent to the arrest, the former minister was interrogated and his statement recorded. But, he was intentionally refusing to co-operate with the investigation and was reluctant to reveal the facts from his personal knowledge, it added.

The agency had earlier arrested former PWD secretary T O Sooraj, Managing Director of the RDS Projects Ltd, which built the flyover, Sumit Goyal and main accused M T Thankachan, former additional general manager of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala. Kunju has dismissed as politically motivated the charges that he was responsible for the poor quality of the bridge, built when he was the PWD minister in the previous UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy.

In September this year, the Supreme Court had given its nod for replacing the 750-metre long flyover at Palarivattom here, which was commissioned in October 2016 after the CPI (M)-LDF came to power. Vijayan, who ordered a Vigilance probe into alleged corruption in the construction of the flyover, had asserted that those involved would not be allowed to go scot-free.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Greek police arrest Islamic State suspect after migrant camp brawl

Greek police arrested a Syrian Islamic State suspect on Thursday after a brawl at a migrant camp where he has been staying with his wife and children and said he was believed to have been involved in a number of killings. The 27-year old ma...

Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son

Tiger Woods still has one tournament left this year that might feel as big as any to him. The PNC Championship announced Thursday that Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has paired major champions with their...

Lawyers of district courts seeks suspension of HC's administrative order

The Coordination Committee of all district courts bar associations of Delhi Thursday sought suspension of the Delhi High Courts order which said that from now if an advocate or litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being in...

Rajnath Singh, Javadekar launch two books on Prez's select speeches

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar on Thursday unveiled two books on President Ram Nath Kovinds selected speeches, including the one on the countrys efforts to fight COVID-19. Releasing the books, The Republican Ethic Vol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020