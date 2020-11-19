Left Menu
Development News Edition

Challenge to transfer order: NCLT member joins new posting in Kolkata, HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday that National Company Law Tribunal’s member (judicial) Rajasekhar VK, who has challenged his transfer order, has joined the new office of Kolkata bench.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:27 IST
Challenge to transfer order: NCLT member joins new posting in Kolkata, HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday that National Company Law Tribunal’s member (judicial) Rajasekhar VK, who has challenged his transfer order, has joined the new office of Kolkata bench. Justice Navin Chawla, noting the development, disposed of the petition by the judicial member in which he had challenged his transfer from NCLT Mumbai to Kolkata bench by the tribunal’s acting president.

“....be that as it may, the petitioner has accepted his transfer. The petition is disposed of,” the court said. Rajasekhar was granted liberty to take up the challenge in the future.

Advocate Vandana Sehgal, representing Rajasekhar, said he has joined the Kolkata NCLT bench as the sole member there has retired during the pendency of this petition. Rajasekhar did not want the work to suffer, therefore, he decided to join, she said.

The high court earlier said no coercive action be taken against Rajasekhar VK for not joining the new posting for the time being. The acting president of NCLT, BSV Prakash Kumar, by April 30 and May 12 orders, had shuffled the posting of the NCLT members, which has been challenged in the high court.

The high court, on June 1, had sought response of the Centre and NCLT acting president on Rajasekhar’s plea challenging the transfer orders issued in April and May. He had also challenged two other orders by which the NCLT acting president had transferred himself from NCLT Chennai to Mumbai bench and the transfer of eight other members, contending that the orders were illegal.

Rajasekhar was appointed NCLT member (judicial) on May 3, 2019 and was posted to the Mumbai bench. The plea had sought a status quo in respect of postings of members of NCLT till the time a regular president is not appointed and that the president or acting president of the tribunal shall remain at the principal seat, that is Delhi, in terms of the statutory provisions.

The plea had said Kumar has only worked as a district judge and as a member of Company Law Board before being a member of the NCLT and since he was not a high court judge, he was not eligible to be appointed as president, particularly, when Justice Rajesh Dayal Khare, a retired high court judge, was available and functioning as member (judicial) at NCLT, Allahabad bench. It had added that there were no compelling circumstances for the issuance of the transfer orders when the NCLT was functioning without a president and the members could anyway not take charge of their designated places of postings until the lockdown was lifted by the government.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Greek police arrest Islamic State suspect after migrant camp brawl

Greek police arrested a Syrian Islamic State suspect on Thursday after a brawl at a migrant camp where he has been staying with his wife and children and said he was believed to have been involved in a number of killings. The 27-year old ma...

Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son

Tiger Woods still has one tournament left this year that might feel as big as any to him. The PNC Championship announced Thursday that Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has paired major champions with their...

Lawyers of district courts seeks suspension of HC's administrative order

The Coordination Committee of all district courts bar associations of Delhi Thursday sought suspension of the Delhi High Courts order which said that from now if an advocate or litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being in...

Rajnath Singh, Javadekar launch two books on Prez's select speeches

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar on Thursday unveiled two books on President Ram Nath Kovinds selected speeches, including the one on the countrys efforts to fight COVID-19. Releasing the books, The Republican Ethic Vol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020