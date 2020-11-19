Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan courts ban LTTE commemoration events

Two Sri Lankan courts have banned events commemorating LTTE cadres, who died during a 30-year armed campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces. Some 13 people have been banned from organising the events, Rohana said. The police said they have received information on plans for the commemoration of the LTTE cadres next week.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:40 IST
Sri Lankan courts ban LTTE commemoration events

Two Sri Lankan courts have banned events commemorating LTTE cadres, who died during a 30-year armed campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces. "The magistrate's courts of Vavuniya and Mannar have issued restraining orders on anyone trying to commemorate the LTTE," police spokesman Ajith Rohana said on Thursday.

"Anyone trying to commemorate a terrorist group will be charged under the civil procedure code," he said. Some 13 people have been banned from organising the events, Rohana said.

The police said they have received information on plans for the commemoration of the LTTE cadres next week. The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which led an armed rebellion for over three decades against the Sri Lankan government to set up a separate Tamil homeland, was defeated by the Sri Lankan Army in May 2009.

Before 2009, the LTTE celebrated November 26, the birthday of the LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabakaran, as Hero's Day. The LTTE leader used to make a policy speech on their struggles on this day. Since the end of the war, Tamil politicians Organised events to light lamps.

The LTTE was fighting the government troops since the mid-1970s to set up a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern regions of the island nation. Sri Lanka's human rights record, particularly over the impunity enjoyed by law enforcement officers, has been the subject of international condemnation.

The UN Human Rights Council has called for an international probe into the alleged war crimes during the military conflict with the LTTE. According to the government figures, around 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts, including the war with Lankan Tamils which claimed at least 100,000 lives.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhis pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the governments reluctance towards the issue. Aam A...

Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next weekThe famous sk...

Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

A court in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Thursday granted bail to BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh in connection with alleged unsavoury remarks about the police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sujit Kumar Bandopadhyay granted bail t...

Sushmita Sen shares trailer of daughter Renee's debut short, calls it 'bestest gift' on birthday

Sushmita Sens elder daughter Renee Sen is making her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and the actor said she is proud to introduce the natural performer. The trailer was unveiled by the makers on Thursday which coincided wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020