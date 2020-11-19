Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:49 IST
Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said on Thursday. The overnight operation carried out by police and customs officials on Tuesday came as the culmination of an investigation that began during the summer of a German-Iraqi network that distributed illegal tobacco to hookah bars Europe-wide, German officials said.

Authorities allege that three suspects between the ages of 27 and 35 operated three legal shops and also the illegal smuggling operation. Some 200,000 euros ($237,000) in import duties should have been paid on the tobacco seized, authorities said. The 35-year-old accused of being the ringleader is an alleged member of a known Berlin crime family. Neither the names of the suspects nor the family were released.

Authorities did not say where in the Middle East the tobacco came from..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhis pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the governments reluctance towards the issue. Aam A...

Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next weekThe famous sk...

Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

A court in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Thursday granted bail to BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh in connection with alleged unsavoury remarks about the police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sujit Kumar Bandopadhyay granted bail t...

Sushmita Sen shares trailer of daughter Renee's debut short, calls it 'bestest gift' on birthday

Sushmita Sens elder daughter Renee Sen is making her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and the actor said she is proud to introduce the natural performer. The trailer was unveiled by the makers on Thursday which coincided wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020