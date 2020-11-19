Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plans to expand Belarus crackdown sanctions to businesses

The European Union plans to prepare a new round of sanctions against Belarus that will target businesses, the EU's foreign policy chief said Thursday as a security crackdown on protesters continues in the ex-Soviet nation. Noting that the repression by Lukashenko's government has not stopped, Borrell said the new set of sanctions should not only target individuals but also “institutions, entrepreneurs and firms".

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:35 IST
EU plans to expand Belarus crackdown sanctions to businesses

The European Union plans to prepare a new round of sanctions against Belarus that will target businesses, the EU's foreign policy chief said Thursday as a security crackdown on protesters continues in the ex-Soviet nation. European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc's foreign affairs ministers that EU member nations agreed in principle on the extra measures as a response to the "brutality of authorities".

More than 17,000 people have been detained — thousands of them brutally beaten — since the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, human rights advocates have reported. Over the past three months, the country has been rocked by mass anti-government protests that were sparked by official election results that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and more than 50 officials over their role in the protest crackdown. Noting that the repression by Lukashenko's government has not stopped, Borrell said the new set of sanctions should not only target individuals but also “institutions, entrepreneurs and firms". Borrell did not elaborate on the sanctions but said that they could have an impact on “the developing of a normal economic activity." Opposition leaders and some poll workers in Belarus say the presidential election results were manipulated. Protesters have been calling for Lukashenko's resignation.

“Member states consider that there is no positive sign at all from Lukashenko's regime, which continues to refuse to engage in any kind of discussion with the EU," Borrell said. “In these conditions, the EU has to react using the tools that we have. Sanctions are one of these tools.".

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Santa, barred from malls and chimneys, enters homes via interactive video

Santa cannot sit with kids in shopping malls this year, but they can still tell him their Christmas wishlist in a video chat at home. Technology company Storyfile has come up with an artificial intelligence alternative to the holiday tradit...

London stocks fall as Brexit, coronavirus concerns weigh

London stocks slipped on Thursday, as uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already-faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip FTSE 100 i...

Karnataka CM launches program for implementation of Village One Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday launched an online program for the implementation of the Village One Center, which will bring all government services under one roof in hundred villages in Davanagere district of the state...

MoEF appoves Breach Candy Hospital extension

Union Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF on Thursday gave approval for the proposed extension of the existing Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The extension of the hospital will take place in the ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020