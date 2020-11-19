Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat:Delhi court dismisses 44 pleas by police against order discharging foreigners

A court here on Thursday dismissed 44 pleas filed by the Delhi police challenging the order of the magistrate's court by which the foreigners were discharged for the offences of attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here by allegedly violating visa norms, malignantly spreading infection of disease dangerous to life and disobeying quarantine rules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:43 IST
Tablighi Jamaat:Delhi court dismisses 44 pleas by police against order discharging foreigners

A court here on Thursday dismissed 44 pleas filed by the Delhi police challenging the order of the magistrate's court by which the foreigners were discharged for the offences of attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here by allegedly violating visa norms, malignantly spreading infection of disease dangerous to life and disobeying quarantine rules. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the revision petitions were devoid of merits.

The magistrate court had on August 24 framed charges against 36 foreigners under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying regulation) of Epidemic Act, 1897. The charges were also framed under section 51 (obstruction) Disaster Management Act, 2005. However, they were discharged for the offences under section 14 (1) (b) (violation of visa norms) of Foreigners Act, sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of IPC. The punishment for the offences for which they have been charged ranges from six months to eight years of imprisonment. The police had filed revision petitions seeking framing of charges against the 36 foreigners for the offences for which they were discharged. The police had also filed revision petitions against the order of the magistrate court by which eight foreign nationals from six countries were discharged of all charges under which they were charge sheeted in the absence of any record or any credible material against them. The court said on Thursday in its similar orders passed on the revision petitions filed against the discharge of eight foreigners that the magistrate's order “was well reasoned which did not call for interference”. Advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh and Fahim Khan, appearing for the foreigners, said none of them have admitted that they did preaching or Tablighi work and they have admitted to merely being a follower.

Mandla further submitted that there was no violation of any visa conditions. Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, appearing for the police, said the foreigners allegedly violated the visa conditions as tourist visa does not allow participation in Tablighi work.

The public prosecutor further argued that the foreigners had allegedly gone to the headquarters at Markaz and to different places also. The court had on August 24 said there was no iota of evidence to suggest that the present accused had in any manner professed or propagated the principles and doctrines of the Tablighi Jamaat or had indulged in Tablighi work as alleged and discharged eight foreigners of all charges. The 44 foreigners were charge sheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here in March, allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president: we didn't threaten to expel DEA agents over General Cienfuegos arrest

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico did not threaten to expel U.S. agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration DEA from Mexico in retaliation for the U.S. arrest of former defense minister Salvador...

Social media influencer, her two friends arrested from Goa for snatching USD 3,300 from man

A 26-year-old social media influencer and her two friends were arrested from Goa for allegedly snatching USD 3,300 from a man in south Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused used the money to stay in five-star hotels in Goa and play p...

Santa, barred from malls and chimneys, enters homes via interactive video

Santa cannot sit with kids in shopping malls this year, but they can still tell him their Christmas wishlist in a video chat at home. Technology company Storyfile has come up with an artificial intelligence alternative to the holiday tradit...

London stocks fall as Brexit, coronavirus concerns weigh

London stocks slipped on Thursday, as uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already-faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip FTSE 100 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020