One-third allocation of fair price shops to be reserved for women in Rajasthan

One-third allocation of fair price shops in Rajasthan will be reserved for women under the public distribution system. In this regard, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved amendment to the fair price shop allocation policy on Thursday.

In the election manifesto of the Congress government, reservation in the allocation of shops to women under the public distribution system was promised. According to an official statement, in less than two years of dispensation, the government has completed 257 announcements, out of the 501 made in the election manifesto, whereas work on the remaining 176 is in progress.