Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak forces continue to provide supporting cover fire to infiltrators: India

Hitting out at Pakistan, India on Thursday said that despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003, Pakistani forces continue to provide supporting cover fire to infiltrators.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:05 IST
Pak forces continue to provide supporting cover fire to infiltrators: India

Hitting out at Pakistan, India on Thursday said that despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003, Pakistani forces continue to provide supporting cover fire to infiltrators. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the Line of Control (LOC), he said at an online briefing.

"Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquility, Pakistani forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators," Srivastava said. He said the Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 14 and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four civilians and serious injuries to 19 others.

"India also strongly protested Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration into India. Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner," Srivastava said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the teams latest findings. Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatr...

Soccer-Spurs Women name Skinner as head coach

Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed England Womens assistant coach Rehanne Skinner as head coach to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the Womens Super League WSL club said on Thursday. Hills and Amoros were sacked with Spurs 11th in t...

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a 5.2 billion financing agreement. Upon the approval of the executive board, a 1.6 billion tranche will be disbur...

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020