Punjab government asks schools to conduct parent-teacher meeting from Nov 26 to 28
Punjab government has asked schools in the state to conduct parent-teacher meetings (PTM) from November 26 to November 28.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:15 IST
"After conducting the Punjab Achievement Survey, the Punjab school education department has directed to conduct parent-teacher meetings in all the schools from November 26 to November 28," according to a tweet by Punjab Government.
Punjab Government had allowed the schools to reopen classes 9-12 from October 19 while observing the COVID-19 norms. (ANI)
