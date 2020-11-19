Punjab government asks schools to conduct parent-teacher meeting from Nov 26 to 28

Punjab government has asked schools in the state to conduct parent-teacher meetings (PTM) from November 26 to November 28.

"After conducting the Punjab Achievement Survey, the Punjab school education department has directed to conduct parent-teacher meetings in all the schools from November 26 to November 28," according to a tweet by Punjab Government.

Punjab Government had allowed the schools to reopen classes 9-12 from October 19 while observing the COVID-19 norms. (ANI)