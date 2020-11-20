Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: Cyberabad Police rescues 11 children working in paper mill

The Cyberabad Police on Thursday rescued 11 children under 'Operation Smile', gathering scrap papers from Divya Shakthi Paper Mill within the limits of Kondurg Police Station.

ANI | Rangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:50 IST
Telangana: Cyberabad Police rescues 11 children working in paper mill
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Cyberabad Police on Thursday rescued 11 children under 'Operation Smile', gathering scrap papers from Divya Shakthi Paper Mill within the limits of Kondurg Police Station. Police conducted the raid at the paper mill, where they found that minors were engaged in the gathering of scrap papers, according to an official release.

The children were made to work for long hours at unfair wages at the cost of their health. Upon investigation, it was revealed that children were brought from Bihar and Jharkhand by labour contractors on a promise that they will be paid Rs 12,000 per month. However, they were being paid merely Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

A case was registered under the relevant sections at Kondurg PS. The rescued children have been sent to shelter homes. The Cyberabad police have formed Operation Smile teams in the three zones of Cyberabad work throughout the year to rescue children from child labour, begging and rag picking. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

6 dead after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in UP's Hapur, police deny claim

At least six people died in the last 48 hours allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar area of Hapur, families of the victims claimed. However, Uttar Pradesh Police has dismissed the claims made by the famili...

Climate crisis: ‘Nowhere near the finish line’ – UN chief

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the blocs climate action in a virtual address to the European Council on Foreign Relations while emphasizing that we are still nowhere near the finish line... and still running behind in the race ...

Victims of road accident in UP's Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function: Senior govt official.

Victims of road accident in UPs Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function Senior govt official....

Couple commits suicide in Maharashtra's Vasai town

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison mixed food here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vishnu Patel, 26, and his wife Pratiba, 22, were residents of Bhoipada in Vasai town of Palg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020