Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leopard kills 5-yr-old girl in UP's Bahraich; villagers protest, pelt stones at Forest officials

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in a village adjoining the forest area in the Murtiha range here, leading to a violent protest by locals, who pelted stones at Forest department officials and damaged their vehicles, police said on Friday.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:43 IST
Leopard kills 5-yr-old girl in UP's Bahraich; villagers protest, pelt stones at Forest officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in a village adjoining the forest area in the Murtiha range here, leading to a violent protest by locals, who pelted stones at Forest department officials and damaged their vehicles, police said on Friday. The victim, Shriya, was having lunch with her grandmother, Sumitra, at their farm in Golhana village on Thursday evening when the leopard pounced on the child and dragged her into the forest, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Mishra said. Forest department employees reached the area following reports of the incident only to face protests by irate villagers. Stones were pelted, resulting in injuries to five officials, including two inspectors, and some vehicles were also damaged.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Yashwant Singh said one forester was held hostage by the villagers and beaten up. Two Forest inspectors, who initially were reported missing from the area after the commotion, returned Friday morning. They claimed that they were hiding in the forest to escape the angry villagers, officials said.

The SP said Forest employees of seven ranges, a deputy superintendent of police and personnel from nearby police stations were camping in the village. The body of the girl was recovered on Friday morning, he said.

The DFO said the body was sent for an autopsy, and efforts were on to pacify the villagers. Villagers have been advised not to take children to areas adjoining the forests and asked to only move out in groups, Singh said.

They have also been asked not to sow sugarcane in the fields adjoining the forests as the wild animals take them for their natural habitat, he added. The DFO termed the attack on Forest employees a serious matter, and said a case would be lodged in this connection.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra CM to inaugurate Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival today

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival is set to start on Friday here on the banks of river Tungabhadra. The festival is observed for a period of 12 days.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will commence t...

Thai police to charge high school students over protest

Two Thai high school student leaders will be charged for joining a banned protest last month, police said on Friday, a day after embattled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha threatened tougher action against protesters.The students said they ...

Hungary sees EU recovery plan deal; Poland demands "new compromise"

A dispute over the European Unions recovery fund and budget will eventually be resolved, Hungarys prime minister said on Friday, as a senior official in Warsaw said Poland had the right to demand a new compromise over the deal. The national...

Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena 33 and Jayanti Shah 36 and their bodies were found in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020