Maha: Two brick kiln owners held for abducting tribals

When the family refused the offer as it had already found work at another brick kiln, the accused allegedly beat them up and forced the three male members of the family into a vehicle, the official said. The Bhoir brothers were arrested and three kidnapped tribals were rescued, the official said, adding that further probe is underway and other accused are yet to be nabbed..

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:41 IST
Two brick kiln owners from Navi Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping tribals from Maharashtra's Palghar district to make them work at their establishment, police said on Friday. The police have registered a case against brothers Chandrakant and Vishal Bhoir and six of their associates under relevant sections of the IPC, Atrocities Act and Bonded Labour Eradication Act, an official from Mokhada police station said.

According to the complaint lodged by a tribal woman, six accused came to her house on Thursday and approached her family to work at their establishment by offering them an advance of Rs 50,000. When the family refused the offer as it had already found work at another brick kiln, the accused allegedly beat them up and forced the three male members of the family into a vehicle, the official said.

The Bhoir brothers were arrested and three kidnapped tribals were rescued, the official said, adding that further probe is underway and other accused are yet to be nabbed..

