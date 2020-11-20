Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on Friday.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:33 IST
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on Friday. "It is a matter of pride for India that a company of India has developed a vaccine for coronavirus. Two successful trials have been done and the third phase has begun today. I offer to be the first volunteer so that people without any fear can come forward for vaccination trials. If everything goes well, this vaccine will be in the market soon," Vij told ANI.

He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. "I will be administered trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product tomorrow at 11 am at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of Doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose," Vij tweeted on Thursday.

In October, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave permission to Bharat Biotech for conducting Phase-III clinical trial for Covaxin. "The DCGI thoroughly analyzed recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, the top drug regulator granted approval to the pharma giant to conduct phase III clinical trial in India for Covaxin," a government official had said.

According to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), on October 5, the firm presented their data from the phase I and II along with animal challenge data in two species including NHP on the Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine (BBV152) along with the proposal to conduct event-driven phase III clinical trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine. Bharat Biotech has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a country-made COVID-19 vaccine using the virus strain isolated by ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) based in Pune.

The Phase III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India, the company said. Trial volunteers will receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive COVAXIN™ or placebo. The trial is double-blinded, such that the investigators, the participants and the company will not be aware of who is assigned to which group.

COVAXIN has been evaluated in 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with "promising safety and immunogencity data". (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday via video conferencing. The PMO said in a statement on Friday that Modi will ...

Second Acts: A career change roadmap in challenging times

Judie Saunders had her Second Act all planned out.After raising two boys and doing part-time legal work, she started a law firm focused on holding authority figures accountable for abuse. Then came 2020, when courthouses shuttered nationwid...

30th India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol took place between Nov 18-20

The 30th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol Indo-Thai CORPAT between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy took place from November 18-20. According to a statement, Indian Naval Ship INS Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Cor...

‘Love jihad’ a term coined by BJP to disturb communal harmony: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said love jihad is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb its communal harmony. He said the marriage is a matter of personal liberty and bringing a law to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020