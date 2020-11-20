Raj: ACB Searches locations of govt officials arrested in disproportionate assets cases

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have launched search operations at 10 different locations in connection with the arrest of three government officials for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their incomes, officials said on Friday. The three officials were booked by Udaipur and Kota units of the ACB. Today, search operations are going on at 10 different locations, ACB DGP B L Soni said. In Udaipur, searches are being conducted at four locations belonging to Girish Kumar Joshi, superintendent engineer of a power distribution company. Prima facie, over Rs 8 crore disproportionate assets against his income has been established, he said. In Bundi district, searches are being conducted at four locations of assistant development officer of Keshoraipatan Chiranji Lal for allegedly having Rs 2.68 crore disproportionate assets against his income, Soni said. Two locations of senior deputy general manager of RIICO Satish Kumar Gupta are being searched for allegedly having Rs 4.13 crore disproportionate assets against his income, the ACB DGP said

Meanwhile, a local revenue officer, Rajendra Meena, was arrested on Friday by the ACB for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 11,000 for land measurement and mutation in Chomu town, the officials said.