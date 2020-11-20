Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada court expected to hear from more police witnesses in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Testimony so far has focused on Meng's interrogation by CBSA officers and her arrest by RCMP. Her lawyers have attempted to prove abuses of process occurred during this period that should get her extradition thrown out, while prosecutors have countered that Meng's investigation and arrest followed usual procedures.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:31 IST
Canada court expected to hear from more police witnesses in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Canadian court is expected to hear from additional police witnesses on Friday as the second week of witness testimony wraps up in the case to extradite the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to the United States.

The defense team will finish examining Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) superintendent Sowmith Katragadda, then prosecutors will likely question Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) constable Gurvinder Dhaliwal. Both men were involved in the investigation and subsequent arrest of Meng Wanzhou two years ago at Vancouver International Airport. Meng, 48, was arrested on charges of bank fraud from the United States, where she is accused of misrepresenting Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's dealings with Iran, putting one of its lenders, HSBC, at risk of violating U.S. trade sanctions.

She has denied the charges and mounted a defence, asking that her extradition be thrown out because of alleged collusion between Canadian and U.S. authorities among other reasons. Testimony so far has focused on Meng's interrogation by CBSA officers and her arrest by RCMP.

Her lawyers have attempted to prove abuses of process occurred during this period that should get her extradition thrown out, while prosecutors have countered that Meng's investigation and arrest followed usual procedures. In particular, Meng's lawyers have asserted that Canadian and U.S. authorities used the additional investigative powers of the CBSA to interrogate Meng without a lawyer present.

CBSA officers have testified their investigation was not directed by outside authorities, and would have taken place regardless of the outstanding warrant for her arrest. Meng's arrest has set off a diplomatic conflict between Ottawa and Beijing. Soon after her detention, China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges. The two men remain in detention.

On Thursday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had no regrets about Canada's decision to arrest Meng regardless of foreign policy implications, pointing to the "longstanding extradition treaty with our closest ally" and adding Canada's laws can't only be followed "when it's convenient or when it's easy."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Infectiousness peaks earlier in COVID-19 patients than thought, study says

People infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, are most likely to be highly infectious in the first week after symptom onset, highlighting the need to identify and isolate cases early, according to a study. The research, p...

France expresses interests to explore collaboration opportunities in Northeast, JK

France has expressed desire to explore opportunities of collaboration in tourism and other potential sectors in the northeastern region and Jammu and Kashmir. This was conveyed by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain when he called on...

Security forces defeated nefarious plot to target democratic exercises in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the security forces role in neutralising four terrorists of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir and said that their alertness has defeated the nefar...

Ghana, Ivory Coast threaten to suspend cocoa companies' sustainability schemes

Ghanas cocoa regulator has threatened to suspend the sustainability schemes used by major cocoa and chocolate companies to assure consumers that the beans they use are sustainably and ethically sourced. In comments to the World Cocoa Founda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020