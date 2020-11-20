Left Menu
21-year-old rape 'victim' attempts suicide in Chitrakoot village, accused youth held

A 21-year-old woman, who had accused a youth last week of raping her on the promise of marriage, tried to hang herself to death at her home in Markundi police station area, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:51 IST
A 21-year-old woman, who had accused a youth last week of raping her on the promise of marriage, tried to hang herself to death at her home in Markundi police station area, an official said on Friday. Following the suicide bid by the woman, police arrested the accused youth.

In a note found in the woman’s house after her suicide attempt, she said she was taking the extreme step because none of the accused has so far been arrested, he said. She said she was also fed up of insults heaped on her by villagers, he added.

The woman had lodged a criminal case on November 13 against one Surendra Dubey of her village, alleging that he raped her on the promise of marriage, the police said. The woman attempted suicide on Wednesday by hanging from the ceiling but a Dial 112 team, which rushed to her home on information by family members, saved her by breaking open the door, a senior police official said.

Markundi police station SHO Ramesh Chandra said the woman was admitted to a Community Health Centre in an unconscious state, but she is now out of danger. In the FIR, the woman had also alleged that about eight months ago, she was forcibly given pills to abort her pregnancy by four members of Dubey's family when she was called over to their house for talks about the marriage. "The main accused Surendra Dubey has been arrested today. Directives have been issued to arrest four of his family members, who too are accused in the case," Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal told PTI. He said a probe is on in the matter. Circle Officer Subodh Gautam is investigating the case, he added.

