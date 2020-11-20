PM Modi to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UPPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 23 rural piped drinking water projects of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Vindhya region of Uttar Pradesh under the 'Jal Jeevan' Mission on November 22, an official said
The prime minister will attend the programme via video conferencing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in the event from Karmaon gram panchayat of Chatra development block in Sonbhadra, the official said
The total cost of the schemes is estimated to be Rs 5,555.38 crore.
