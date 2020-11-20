Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt develops new SOP for street children to strengthen processes and interventions

Cross-cutting issues of disability, substance abuse, age and gender have been included for each category of CiSS. The SOP version 2.0 also talks about an individual care plan for CiSS and family strengthening with schemes as per the findings of the Special Investigation Report and it is an endeavour to strengthen the processes and interventions regarding CiSS in the view that there should not be any child in a street situation; rather, they should be with their families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:11 IST
Govt develops new SOP for street children to strengthen processes and interventions

The government has developed a new standard operating procedure for care and protection of street children to strengthen the processes and interventions so that there should not be any child in a street situation and they should be with their families. The standard operating procedure has been developed by the apex child rights body NCPCR in collaboration with child rights NGO Save the Children. Save the Children mapped about two lakhs children in 10 cities of four states in India, namely, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, whose rights to protection, education, health, water, sanitation, and urban development and welfare were not addressed so far. The core principle adopted in Standard Operating Procedure for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situations 2 is looking at the child in the context of family since a family is the first resort for a child, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said.

Noting that the biggest question was regarding how to link the CiSS to these programmes and schemes run by the government, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said families of these children should be strengthened through linking them. "This SOP 2.0 comprehensively addresses both – the protection issues of children living on the streets and strengthening of their families," he said The SOP is focused on providing social protection to children with and without families, adding processes and procedures that have worked for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situations (CiSS) in the two years of the SOP implementation and excluding those programmes that did not work in bettering the lives of these children.

The version 2.0 will also look at the role of the stakeholders, identified earlier, that supported in strengthening the systems that lead to improvement in the lives of CiSS. Various cross-cutting issues of disability, substance abuse, age and gender will also be clearly included for each category of CiSS in the SOP version 2.0 The SOP 2.0 includes provisions under different Acts, institutional mechanisms, social interventions and schematic benefits to address the core issues and reasons for children being in street situations. It also focuses on providing social protection to children with and without families. Cross-cutting issues of disability, substance abuse, age and gender have been included for each category of CiSS.

The SOP version 2.0 also talks about an individual care plan for CiSS and family strengthening with schemes as per the findings of the Special Investigation Report and it is an endeavour to strengthen the processes and interventions regarding CiSS in the view that there should not be any child in a street situation; rather, they should be with their families. "The SOP 2.0 includes mechanisms and a comprehensive package of interventions for CiSS and their families within the ambit of the current legal and policy framework, and recommends a coordinated and convergent effort by all ,” said Sudarshan Suchi, CEO, Save the Children. A huge number of CiSS were found to be typically suffering from many denials and vulnerabilities, including: deprivation of responsible adult protection and care; forced to work to eat each day; work in unhealthy occupations on streets, like rag-picking, begging and; subject to physical abuse and sexual exploitation; abysmally poor sanitary conditions; inadequate nutrition from begging, foraging for food; exposure to drug and substance abuse; and no access to medical care or education.

Some key challenges faced by street children are - missing care and protection of responsible adult, forced to work to eat every day, work in risky occupations on streets and are highly vulnerable to physical injury, abuse and exploitation; poor health and illness due to poor living condition,  psycho-social stresses due to loneliness, exposure to drug and substance abuse; low level of access to medical care or education among others..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All but one test corona positive in Lahaul-Spiti’s village as district's 2.83 % people get infected

All except one of the 42 residents of Thorang village in Himachals Lahaul-Spiti district have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2.83 per cent population of the sparsely-populated tribal district itself having been infected. Whi...

2 BJP leaders used MPLAD funds to buy e-carts at higher price for EDMC, claims AAP

The AAP on Friday claimed that two BJP leaders bought 200 e-carts from their MPLAD funds in 2018 at three times the price for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the vehicles have not been used, drawing a sharp reaction from the saffro...

Spitting in public places, quarantine rules violation, not maintaining social distancing will attract Rs 2000 fine in Delhi: Notification.

Spitting in public places, quarantine rules violation, not maintaining social distancing will attract Rs 2000 fine in Delhi Notification....

OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy; announces new mgmt with Sunil Mittal as Exec Chairman

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the British government on Friday took over as the new owners of broadband satellite communications company OneWeb, which has emerged from bankruptcy and is all set to recommence sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020