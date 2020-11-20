Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man sets tehsil office afire in Odisha, arrested

Aggrieved over alleged delay in fixing a land dispute, a 30-year-old man set fire to a tehsil office in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Friday, following which he was arrested, a senior police officer here said.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:21 IST
Man sets tehsil office afire in Odisha, arrested

Aggrieved over alleged delay in fixing a land dispute, a 30-year-old man set fire to a tehsil office in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Friday, following which he was arrested, a senior police officer here said. Rajib Kisan, a resident of Gumkarma village, took to Facebook to vent his ire following the incident, he said.

Around two to three employees were inside the office when Kisan entered the building, sprinkled petrol everywhere and set fire to the tehsil office, he explained. Several documents, furniture, computers and many other articles were gutted in the incident.

It took around an hour for the fire service personnel to extinguish the fire. "My land was sold by other people with the help forged documents. How could someone else sell my property? I brought this matter to the notice of the administration several times.

However, as no one paid heed to my grievance, I was forced to take such a drastic step. "My family has been suffering due to this delay... I set the Tehsil office on fire for the sake of my family. I dont care about the consequences," Kisan wrote on his Facebook profile.

Tehsildar Sunil Meher, when contacted, said several important documents were destroyed in the fire, but the record room remained untouched. "Police nabbed the man shortly after the incident. The loss incurred due to the fire is yet to be ascertained," the tehelsidar said.

Meher, who assumed charge at the office a year ago, also said that he had never seen Kisan. "The man claimed that the dispute dated back to 2004 and he had come to the office several times seeking help over the last 16 years. However, in my stint of one year as Rengali Tehsildar, I have never seen the man," he said.

Inspector in-charge of Rengali police station, Dhabaleswar Sahu, said, Kisan has been arrested under section 450 (trespass to commit any offence) and 346 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Children want political parties to include their issues in poll manifestos

Four thousand children from 40 organizations in Assam on Friday released a manifesto listing their problems so that they are included by political parties in their manifestos for the 2021 state elections. The children from 17 districts of t...

Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus

Bitcoin rose to a nearly three-year high on Friday, as investors continued to scoop the virtual currency on expectations it could well exceed its all-time peak of just under 20,000.Bitcoin surged to 18,766.79, the highest since December 201...

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pr...

Swiss prosecutors set to drop Russian money-laundering inquiry

Swiss federal prosecutors are set to drop a nine-year investigation into a graft scandal linked to the 2009 death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow jail and unblock most of the related money frozen in Swiss bank accounts. The O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020