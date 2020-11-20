Man sets tehsil office afire in Odisha, arrested

Aggrieved over alleged delay in fixing a land dispute, a 30-year-old man set fire to a tehsil office in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Friday, following which he was arrested, a senior police officer here said. Rajib Kisan, a resident of Gumkarma village, took to Facebook to vent his ire following the incident, he said.

Around two to three employees were inside the office when Kisan entered the building, sprinkled petrol everywhere and set fire to the tehsil office, he explained. Several documents, furniture, computers and many other articles were gutted in the incident.

It took around an hour for the fire service personnel to extinguish the fire. "My land was sold by other people with the help forged documents. How could someone else sell my property? I brought this matter to the notice of the administration several times.

However, as no one paid heed to my grievance, I was forced to take such a drastic step. "My family has been suffering due to this delay... I set the Tehsil office on fire for the sake of my family. I dont care about the consequences," Kisan wrote on his Facebook profile.

Tehsildar Sunil Meher, when contacted, said several important documents were destroyed in the fire, but the record room remained untouched. "Police nabbed the man shortly after the incident. The loss incurred due to the fire is yet to be ascertained," the tehelsidar said.

Meher, who assumed charge at the office a year ago, also said that he had never seen Kisan. "The man claimed that the dispute dated back to 2004 and he had come to the office several times seeking help over the last 16 years. However, in my stint of one year as Rengali Tehsildar, I have never seen the man," he said.

Inspector in-charge of Rengali police station, Dhabaleswar Sahu, said, Kisan has been arrested under section 450 (trespass to commit any offence) and 346 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC..