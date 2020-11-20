Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alvarez & Marsal withdraws from Lebanon central bank audit - finmin

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal has pulled out of a forensic audit of Lebanon's central bank because it did not receive information required to carry out the task, caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told Reuters on Friday. The decision to walk away from the contract is a blow to Lebanon as it attempts to extricate itself from a deep financial crisis that has crashed its currency, paralysed banks and prompted a sovereign debt default.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:38 IST
Alvarez & Marsal withdraws from Lebanon central bank audit - finmin
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal has pulled out of a forensic audit of Lebanon's central bank because it did not receive information required to carry out the task, caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told Reuters on Friday.

The decision to walk away from the contract is a blow to Lebanon as it attempts to extricate itself from a deep financial crisis that has crashed its currency, paralysed banks and prompted a sovereign debt default. The International Monetary Fund has said the audit is a vital step towards securing financial aid.

The presidency issued a statement saying Wazni had informed President Michel Aoun of the consultancy's decision to quit. The statement said the firm told Wazni "it was not certain it would receive the information" it sought, even with a three-month extension announced on Nov. 5 for the central bank to provide data it had withheld.

Neither Alvarez & Marsal nor Lebanon's central bank immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment. The central bank, which has faced close scrutiny since the financial crisis came to a head in October 2019, has previously said it provided its own accounts for the audit.

It has called on the government to submit full state accounts to "spare the central bank from violating legally binding bank secrecy laws". The caretaker government, whose talks with the IMF had stalled, has urged the central bank to hand over all data for the audit.

A parliamentary bloc this month submitted a proposed law to temporarily lift the bank secrecy law solely for the audit. No date has been set for a session on the proposed law. The IMF and foreign donors have pressed for the audit to tackle endemic waste and corruption.

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, named last month, has been trying to navigate sectarian politics to form a cabinet to bring in reforms needed to tackle Lebanon's worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, including spreading poverty. United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said in a Twitter post that a meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon on Friday in Beirut discussed "with grave concerns" the country's deepening crisis.

He said the group, which includes the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, deplored lack of progress on a new government "but also the absence of a more determined action of existing state and financial institutions".

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pr...

Microsoft Teams now offers 24-hour video calls for free

Microsoft is now rolling out an all-day video calling option that will let Microsoft Teams users use the calls free for 24 hours. According to Mashable, this new feature supports up to 300 participants and can be the perfect way for a large...

Children want political parties to include their issues in poll manifestos

Four thousand children from 40 organizations in Assam on Friday released a manifesto listing their problems so that they are included by political parties in their manifestos for the 2021 state elections. The children from 17 districts of t...

Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus

Bitcoin rose to a nearly three-year high on Friday, as investors continued to scoop the virtual currency on expectations it could well exceed its all-time peak of just under 20,000.Bitcoin surged to 18,766.79, the highest since December 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020