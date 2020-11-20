Left Menu
India, Uzbekistan resolve to strengthen ties in economic, defence sectors

Special emphasis was laid on timely implementation of projects in Uzbekistan being covered under the Indian Line of Credit, it said. The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena, the MEA said.

India, Uzbekistan resolve to strengthen ties in economic, defence sectors

During the consultations, both sides reviewed cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, defence, development partnership, capacity building, consular matters and cultural cooperation, the MEA said in a statement. Special emphasis was laid on timely implementation of projects in Uzbekistan being covered under the Indian Line of Credit, it said.

Both sides also discussed challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and shared views on ways to mitigate its impact, it said.

The two sides looked forward to the forthcoming session of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation between India and Uzbekistan on December 3, in DVC format. They agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date, it said..

