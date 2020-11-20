India, Uzbekistan resolve to strengthen ties in economic, defence sectors

India and Uzbekistan on Friday vowed to deepen cooperation in diverse areas, including economic and defence sectors, with a special emphasis on timely implementation of projects in the Central Asian country being carried out under the Indian Line of Credit. The 14th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Uzbekistan was held through virtual mode with the Indian side led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Uzbek side headed by Farhod Arziev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan. During the consultations, both sides reviewed cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, defence, development partnership, capacity building, consular matters and cultural cooperation, the MEA said in a statement. Special emphasis was laid on timely implementation of projects in Uzbekistan being covered under the Indian Line of Credit, it said.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena, the MEA said. Both sides also discussed challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and shared views on ways to mitigate its impact, it said.

The two sides looked forward to the forthcoming session of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation between India and Uzbekistan on December 3, in DVC format. They agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date, it said..