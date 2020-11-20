COVID19 pandemic hasn't impacted IAF operational readiness, says Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria on Friday stated that there has been zero effect on the operational readiness of IAF during the COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing at the 59th ISAM (Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine) conference at IAM (Institute of Aerospace Medicine) in Bengaluru today, Chief of the Air Staff, RKS Bhadauria said, "There has been zero effect on the operational readiness of IAF during COVID-19 pandemic due to the pro-active actions by the Armed Forces medical fraternity and aerospace medicine specialists.

Earlier today, Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria undertook a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) in Bengaluru. The LCH is planned to be inducted into the Indian defence forces in the near future. The sortie undertaken by the IAF chief lasted for 45 minutes during which he was shown the different capabilities of the LCH. (ANI)