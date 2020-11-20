Puri custodial death comes under High Court scanner

The Orissa High Court on Friday took note of a PIL seeking court-monitored probe into the Puri custodial death, stringent action against the erring police officials and adequate compensation to the family of the deceased. A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq issued notices to the state government and fixed next week for further hearing on the petition filed by one Sarat Kumar Rayguru, an advocate and social activist of Puri town.

Arraigning Puri SP and Baseli Sahi police station Inspector-in-charge as respondents, the petition has alleged that the Puri police hurriedly cremated the body of the victim without informing his family. K. Ramesh, a 30-year-old local youth was picked up by the Puri police Wednesday in connection with some criminal cases pending against him.

But, later he was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on Thursday. Ramesh was stated to have injury marks on his body.

Without informing his family, policemen cremated Rameshs body at Swarga Dwara in Puri in the midnight. Alleging that Ramesh was brutally assaulted in custody and was not produced before the magisterial court, which was only two kms from the police station, the petition has alleged that Rameshs family members were also not allowed to see the body.

Even without handing over the body to the family to perform the last rites, the policemen cremated the body in the midnight without informing the family, it alleged. While locals alleged that Ramesh was hacked to death by the personnel of Baseli Sahi police station in Puri, another youth Tarique Salim also died at Biramitrapur police station in Sundergarh district on Thursday under mysterious circumstances.

The twin custodial deaths have evoked widespread protests from different quarters with the opposition parties raising the issue in the state assembly on Friday..