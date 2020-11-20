Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest

Trading jabs and punches, young Palestinian girls competed in a female boxing tournament on Friday in the Gaza Strip, where the sport is mostly popular with men. Friday's contest featured female boxers as young as seven years old, and was attended by dozens of spectators.

Reuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:31 IST
Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Trading jabs and punches, young Palestinian girls competed in a female boxing tournament on Friday in the Gaza Strip, where the sport is mostly popular with men.

Friday's contest featured female boxers as young as seven years old, and was attended by dozens of spectators. One boxer, Hala Ayoub, said she hoped the contest would show people that boxing is not only a man's sport.

"My ambition is to become a famous boxer and to raise the flag of Palestine and fight in local and international contests," said Ayoub, 15. "It (boxing) taught me how to defend myself, and how to release bad energy," she said.

The number of female boxers in Gaza has doubled in the past six months since an initial 18-member all-girl team was formed. It now has 45 athletes, according to captain Osama Ayob. Ali Abdel-Shafi, deputy chairman of the Palestinian Boxing Federation, said some of the girls from Friday's competition would be selected to join the Palestinians' boxing team and take part in a competition in Kuwait in February.

"This is the first championship I've taken part in...There is tension because of the audience and the noise but I am excited as well," said Malak Mesleh, 15. Women make up half of the Gaza Strip's two million people.

Citing security concerns with Gaza's ruling Islamist group Hamas, Israel and Egypt have long maintained border restrictions.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada seeing a massive spoke in COVID cases, hospitals could be swamped - PM Trudeau

Canada is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the hospital system, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, imploring Canadians to stay home as much as possible. A second wave is ripping across t...

Spl court denies pre-arrest bail to BSP's two ex-lawmakers, three others

An MP-MLA court here on Friday denied anticipatory bail to two former lawmakers and a BSP leader, who feared arrest in a criminal case lodged against them for allegedly using foul language against the minor daughter of a BJP leader in 2016....

Bharti Airtel to acquire 5.2 pc stake in Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 cr

Bharti Airtel on Friday said it will acquire 5.2 per cent stake in solar power company Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 crore in an all-cash deal. Avaada MHBuldhana Private Limited is a newly-formed company and developing a captive generati...

Portugal approves extension of COVID-19 emergency, fresh measures under discussion

Portugals parliament on Friday approved a 15-day extension of a state of emergency from next week to allow continuation of coronavirus measures as the government considers fresh steps. This approval reflects well the collective commitment t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020