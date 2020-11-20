Man arrested, wife detained while trying to buy a bullet

The police has arrested one person and detained his wife from the city's Eco Park area when the two reached the area to purchase bullets to allegedly kill a man who has been sexually abusing the woman, an official said on Friday. Police has launched a search for the accused on the basis of a complaint of the couple, who are a residents of Baranagar area of the city.

The couple was detained on Thursday night after a police patrolling team of Eco Park Police Station found them loitering in the area, the official said. The man was later arrested.

The couple told the police that they had come to purchase bullets from a person to kill a neighbour who has been allegedly sexually abusing the woman when her husband went out to work, he said. During inetrrogation the couple said they had not lodged any complaint with the police. They had managed to procure a revolver and a bullet and was trying to buy another, the official added.