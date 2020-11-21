70-year-old woman found dead in MP, police suspect murder

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Friday. At prima facia, Police suspect it's a murder case.

"We found the body of a 70-year-old woman in a field. Prima Facia, it seems to be a case of murder. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway," a police official said. A case has been registered and further probe is underway. (ANI)