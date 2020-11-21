70-year-old woman found dead in MP, police suspect murder
A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Friday.ANI | Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:38 IST
A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Friday. At prima facia, Police suspect it's a murder case.
"We found the body of a 70-year-old woman in a field. Prima Facia, it seems to be a case of murder. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway," a police official said. A case has been registered and further probe is underway. (ANI)
