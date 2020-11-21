Left Menu
Three criminals arrested after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

The accused were held near the Maicha underpass on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, under the Dadri police station limits, late Friday night, a senior official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the trio was involved in cases of loot in the region, and most recently, they had robbed two tractors from a showroom by holding it's security guard hostage.

Updated: 21-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Three suspected criminals were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after a gunfight in which two of them sustained injuries, police said on Saturday. The accused were held near the Maicha underpass on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, under the Dadri police station limits, late Friday night, a senior official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the trio was involved in cases of loot in the region, and most recently, they had robbed two tractors from a showroom by holding it's security guard hostage. "On November 16, they had fled with two tractors after holding the showroom's security guard hostage. One of the tractors has been recovered now, while search is on for the other," Singh said.

Those held have been identified as Shahrukh, Aqeel and Imran, all natives of Mewat in Haryana but currently staying in UP's Bulandshahr, he said. "Two of them got injured in retaliatory firing by the police and were sent to a hospital for treatment. All three have been arrested," the officer said.

Their criminal history is being looked into in detail, and further proceedings are underway at the Dadri police station, he added.

