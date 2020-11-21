Left Menu
Mumbai: Three-year-old gang-raped by two minors, booked under POSCO Act

A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys after which a case was registered against the two under IPC section 376 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"A complaint was received from a woman alleging gang-rape of her three-year-old daughter by two minor boys. The case was registered under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act. The accused have been sent to a correctional home," Senior Police Inspector, Kasturba Marg Police Station, said.

The two accused were known to be familiar with the girl's family, as per the police.

