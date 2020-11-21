Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. NATION BOM6 GJ-PM-ENERGY India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%: PM Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has set a target of reducing the carbon footprint by 30 to 35 per cent.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES 46,232 new COVID-19 cases in India, tally reaches 90.50 lakh; death toll mounts to 1,32,726 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 90.50 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 84.78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. MDS4 KL-ORDINANCE-GOVERNOR Kerala Guv signs controversial Police Act amendment ordinance Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, envisaged by the Left government in the state to prevent cyber attacks against women and children which the opposition had alleged would curtail freedom of expression.

DEL11 JK-LD SHELLING Soldier killed, another injured in Pak firing in J-K's Rajouri, Kathua districts Jammu: A havaldar in the Indian Army was killed on Saturday in unprovoked firing by Pakistan on forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. DEL8 NCR-VIRUS-COMPARATIVE-DATA One-fourth of UP's active COVID-19 cases are in its eight NCR districts Noida: Uttar Pradesh's eight districts that lie in the National Capital Region (NCR) account for over 25 per cent or one-fourth of the state's active COVID-19 cases and nearly 11 per cent of the deaths linked to the disease, according to official data. By Kishor Dwivedi DEL10 VIRUS-LBSNAA 33 officer trainees test positive at Mussoorie-based civil services training academy New Delhi: As many as 33 civil services officer trainees have tested positive for coronavirus at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie, prompting authorities to close "all non-essential departments" there.

LEGAL LGB1 MH-HC-LAND ACQUISITION Govt duty-bound to ensure that land owners get compensated: HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has said that when the government exercises its power of acquiring land for public purposes, it also has the obligation of ensuring that the land owners are paid compensation. LGD1 DL-COURT-AKBAR #MeToo: Court asks if there is chance of settlement between Akbar, Ramani in defamation complaint New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday asked former Union minister M J Akbar and journalist Priya Ramani whether there was a chance of settlement between them in a criminal defamation complaint filed by him against her.

FOREIGN FGN17 PAK-JUD Pak court jails 2 more aides of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case Lahore: A Pakistani court has jailed two more aides of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in a terror financing case. By M Zulqernain FGN18 UN-INDIA-AFGHAN Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across Durand Line: India at UN United Nations: In an apparent reference to Pakistan, India has told the United Nations that Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across the Durand Line, asserting that those providing sanctuary to terrorists must be held accountable and the Security Council should speak unequivocally against such forces. By Yoshita Singh FGN10 VIRUS-INDIAN-TREATMENT Indian-American doctor identifies possible COVID-19 treatment Washington: An Indian-American scientist has discovered a potential strategy to prevent life-threatening inflammation, lung damage and organ failure in patients diagnosed with COVID-19. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 AUS-PM-AFGHAN-REPORT Australia will respond 'very seriously' to war crime allegations: PM Morrison Melbourne: Australia will respond "very seriously" to war crime allegations against its defence personnel, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has assured the people of Afghanistan, a day after a long-awaited military report said the country's special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in the war-torn nation. By Natasha Chaku FGN11 VIRUS-BIDEN-HARRIS-MEETING COVID-19: Biden, Harris meet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate leader Schumer Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris have met House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and discussed their shared priorities to provide immediate help to working families and small businesses struggling due to COVID-19. By Lalit K Jha FGN25 CANADA-INDIA-STATUE Canada to return statue of Hindu goddess stolen over 100 years ago from India Toronto: A Canadian university will soon return to India a unique statue of Hindu goddess Annapoorna that was stolen from a shrine in Varanasi over a century ago and found its way to the varsity's art gallery, in an attempt to "right historical wrongs" and help overcome the "damaging legacy of colonialism". PTI IJT