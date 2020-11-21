TN CM condoles death of elephant expert Ajay Desai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday condoled the death of noted elephant expert Ajay Desai and recalled his guidance to the state on matters related to elephants. Expressing grief over his death, Palaniswami said Desai, a renowned wildlife conservation expert, rendered advice to Tamil Nadu government's forest department on elephants.

Also, he had taken up research on elephants in the wildlife sanctuaries of Mudumalai, Kalakkadu and Mundanthurai in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said in an official release. Ajay Desai passed away on Friday at Belagavi in Karnataka at the age of 62.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences and sympathies to Desai's family, nature lovers and prayed to the Almighty for his soul to rest in peace..