Delhi tourist dies after slipping down hill in Himachal
A 23-year-old tourist from Delhi died after he allegedly slipped down a hill in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Saturday. On Saturday, Guar’s body was found by local people about 150 metres down the hill where the tent was installed. Police said the body was sent for post-mortem..PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 14:12 IST
A 23-year-old tourist from Delhi died after he allegedly slipped down a hill in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Saturday. Arun Kumar Gaur, hailing from Karampura in Delhi, had gone for camping along with his friends to Dhar in the Malana area of Kulla, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Gaurav Singh said.
Guar and his friends had beer and around 12.30 am he went outside his tent as the internet connectivity inside was low, Singh said. When he did not return, his friends began searching for him but could not trace him. On Saturday, Guar's body was found by local people about 150 metres down the hill where the tent was installed.
Police said the body was sent for post-mortem.
