Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Top stories from western region

. BOM7 MH-VIRUS-TRANSPORT-DELHI COVID-19: Maha eyes suspension of train, flight ops to Delhi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is toying with the idea of suspending train and flight operations to and from Delhi in view of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, a senior official said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:07 IST
Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM9 GJ-PM-LD ENERGY India aims to reduce carbon footprint by 30-35 pc: PM Modi Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country was moving forward with the goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 30 to 35 per cent. .

BOM10 GJ-CAR Gujarat: Seven charred to death in car-dumper truck collision Surendranagar (Guj): Seven persons, including three children, were charred to death on Saturday when their car caught fire after colliding with a dumper truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said. . BOM8 MH-NCB-COMEDIAN NCB searches comedian Bharti Singh's house, recovers cannabis Mumbai: The NCB on Saturday conducted a search at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh here and recovered small quantity of cannabis, an official said. .

BOM7 MH-VIRUS-TRANSPORT-DELHI COVID-19: Maha eyes suspension of train, flight ops to Delhi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is toying with the idea of suspending train and flight operations to and from Delhi in view of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, a senior official said on Saturday. . BOM2 MH-SUSHANT-AKSHAY-YOUTUBER YouTuber opposes Rs 500 cr defamation notice by Akshay Kumar Mumbai: YouTuber Rashid Siddiquee has opposed the defamation notice issued against him by actor Akshay Kumar in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case and refused to pay Rs 500 crore damages sought by the star, saying there was nothing defamatory in his videos..

Latest News

Tibetan political leader visits White House for first time in 6 decades

The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the White House for the first time in six decades, the Central Tibetan Administration CTA said on Saturday, a move that could further enrage Beijing, which has accused the US of trying...

Development, deployment of technology needed to transform agriculture sector

Digital innovation can transform Indian agriculture and the focus should be on spreading awareness about the potential of such technologies in the agriculture sector, Anna Roy, Senior Adviser DMA, Industry NITI Aayog said. She was speaking ...

India to pursue twin goals of becoming economic and energy superpower: Ambani

India needs disruptive solutions in renewable, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies, as well as breakthroughs in renewable energy and innovations in energy storage and utilisation to achieve the twin goals of becoming an economic and ...

PM to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, here for members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing. A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are locate...
